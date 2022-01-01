Analyzing Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) & Its Peers

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rhinebeck Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91% Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors 23.10% 8.92% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million $5.92 million 10.66 Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors $144.06 million $15.55 million 28.35

Rhinebeck Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rhinebeck Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors 114 435 256 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Rhinebeck Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rhinebeck Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp competitors beat Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

