Analyzing Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Society Pass and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 1 4 2 1 2.38

Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $4.04, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Society Pass.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.99 -$19.28 million ($0.47) -7.30

Society Pass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limelight Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Limelight Networks -27.43% -25.74% -12.29%

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Society Pass on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

