Analyzing Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Santander pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.13 -$10.02 billion $0.38 8.66 Grupo Supervielle $1.05 billion 0.17 $49.70 million $0.10 19.50

Grupo Supervielle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 13.45% 8.25% 0.50% Grupo Supervielle 1.00% 2.14% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Santander and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 6 6 0 2.50 Grupo Supervielle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander presently has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Grupo Supervielle on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons. The Corporate Banking segment focuses in advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. The Treasury segment operates with Government Securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease. The Consumer segment consists of loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lower-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. The Insurance segment comprises insurance products, with a focus on life insurance. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers mutual funds and other products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

