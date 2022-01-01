Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $120.00

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. 343,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

