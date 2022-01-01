Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $21.93

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

REAL stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RealReal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

