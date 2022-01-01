Analysts Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) PT at $186.56

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.47. 537,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,290. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

