Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $58.25

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

