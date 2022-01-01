Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $117.71

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SPB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.72. 202,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,614. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

