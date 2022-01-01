Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $138.98

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.98.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,245. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.