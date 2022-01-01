Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $17.85

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,794,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,874,453. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

