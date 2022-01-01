Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $37.12

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 2,035,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

