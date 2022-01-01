Analysts Expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will announce $139.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.54 million and the highest is $141.07 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year sales of $535.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $586.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 391,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40. Portillos has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

