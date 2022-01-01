Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.25.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.