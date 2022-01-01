Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.94. 151,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.71. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

