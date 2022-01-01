Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 704,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

