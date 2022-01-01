Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,431,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $118.11 on Friday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

