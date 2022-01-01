Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after buying an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

