Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

