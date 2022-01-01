Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.59. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 296,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 400,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

