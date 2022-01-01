Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

