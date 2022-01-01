American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.28% of American Woodmark worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $65.20 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.