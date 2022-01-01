American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti boosted their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Software by 466.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in American Software by 80.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in American Software by 43.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 198.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. American Software has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $871.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

