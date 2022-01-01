American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.45. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

