American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

