AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.92. 466,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,018,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Specifically, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

