Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Ambev alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.80 on Friday. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 56,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.