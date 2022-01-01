Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

