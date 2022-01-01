Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $157.96 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

