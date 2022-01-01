Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 29.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,003,733 shares of company stock worth $234,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $10,897,688. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

