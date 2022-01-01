Amalgamated Bank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

