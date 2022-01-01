Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.12 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

