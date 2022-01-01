Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Truist cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

EEFT stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

