Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,770.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

