Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,925.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,799.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.