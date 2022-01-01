Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

