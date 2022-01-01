Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $169.58 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average is $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

