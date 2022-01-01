Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 285 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

QMOM opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

