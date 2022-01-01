Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of DD opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

