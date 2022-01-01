Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,479.08. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

