Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $633.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

