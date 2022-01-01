Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $320,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $60.90 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

