Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $415,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after buying an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.