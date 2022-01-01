Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 909,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,845. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.