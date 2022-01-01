Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 824 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $564.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

