Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,922,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

