Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,787 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

