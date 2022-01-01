Alleghany Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $93,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 169,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

NYSE:ROK opened at $348.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

