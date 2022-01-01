Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.65. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,889 shares of company stock worth $222,450 over the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

