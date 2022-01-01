Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.76. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.