AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (NASDAQ:AGRI) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 4th

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (NASDAQ:AGRI) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 4th. AgriFORCE Growing Systems had issued 2,719,999 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $13,599,995 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AGRI opened at $2.08 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

